‘Lady Dicks’: Adrienne C. Moore & Meredith MacNeill Star In Cop Drama For Canada’s CBC & NBCUniversal International Studios

Orange Is The New Black’s Adrienne C. Moore and Baroness von Sketch Show’s Meredith MacNeill are to star in detective drama Lady Dicks for Canada’s CBC and NBCUniversal International Studios.

The pair will play two radically different female detectives in their early 40s in the ten-part series co-created by Rookie Blue exec producers Tassie Cameron and Sherry White.

The action-packed series follows Guns and Gangs detective, Samantha (MacNeill) and Narcotics detective, Kelly (Moore), who by day are true action heroes in their own particular way: skilled, tough, determined, and ruthless. But by night, they’re both grappling with loneliness, dysfunctional families, screwed-up love lives, and a sense that their professional ambitions may not be totally in line with their personal needs. Their friendship could help to balance each other out, if only they didn’t drive one another utterly insane.

Produced by Cameron Pictures in association with CBC and NBCUniversal International Studios, White and Cameron will serve as co-showrunners and will exec produce alongside Amy Cameron and Alex Patrick. NBCUniversal will handle global distribution.

“After years of friendship and working together, we’re in a great place to dig into a female buddy cop show,” said White. Cameron added, “Not only are these characters working high-pressure police cases, but they’re also grappling with work-life balance, family, ambition, and partnerships.”

“Lady Dicks is an exciting, smart and witty drama brought to life by a team of brilliant women,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming, CBC. “This series will resonate with audiences across Canada and around the world, and I’m thrilled that CBC will be its home. We are so fortunate to have Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore onboard to star and look forward to working with Cameron Pictures to bring this series to life.”

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios added, “We have been desperate to work with Tassie, Sherry and Amy for years now, and we can’t think of a better team to breathe fresh life into the cop genre. CBC is a wonderful partner and this is a show we can’t wait to take out to the international market.”