Lacretta Joins Chris Messina & Ari Graynor In Paul Simms Comedy Pilot At FX

EXCLUSIVE: Lacretta is set as a series regular opposite Chris Messina and Ari Graynor in FX’s single-camera comedy pilot from Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows executive producer Paul Simms.

Written by Simms, the untitled comedy is about a family surviving a widespread technological crisis. Lacretta will play Nancy, a humorous immigrant from Grenada who now is the nanny for the son of Hunt (Messina) and Rachel (Graynor).

Simms executive produces with M. Blair Breard (Baskets, Better Things). FX Productions, where Simms is under an overall deal and Breard has a first-look pact, is the studio. Baskets co-creator/executive producer Jonathan Krisel directs.

Lacretta played a major supporting role in Peter Segal’s romantic comedy Second Act, starring Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia. On television, she played the series-regular role of Bouncy in the ABC drama pilot Salvage from writer-producer Don Todd. Her other credits include a guest-starring role on Fox’s Gotham, the lead role of Levora Verona in Disaster! on Broadway, Gary Coleman in Avenue Q Off-Broadway and Mrs. Lenox in Scotland, PA Off-Broadway. Lacretta is repped by Headline Talent Agency.

