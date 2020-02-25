Kyle Killen Inks Direct Talent Deal With Fox Entertainment

Fox Entertainment has signed another established TV showrunner to a direct talent deal. The broadcast network has inked a direct, exclusive, broadcast-only talent deal with writer/producer Kyle Killen (Halo, Awake).

Under the pact, Killen will develop scripted series for the Fox network. The projects will be developed under the Chapter Eleven production banner, where Killen is partnered with Scott Pennington.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Kyle on a number of series over the past decade. He is an incredible talent and that rare voice who is able to write in any genre that interests him,” said Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn. “As Fox Entertainment continues to pursue its hand-crafted approach to development, I know working closely with Kyle, along with Scott and Keith Redmon at Anonymous Content, will result in the creation of distinctive programming for viewers.”

Killen executive produces the upcoming Showtime drama series Halo, based on the hit videogame, and starring Pablo Schreiber.

Previously, he created and executive produced three network dramas that went through series — all through 20th Century Fox TV where Michael Thorn was head of drama/EVP Development — Mind Game, Awake and Lone Star. Killen also wrote the feature The Beaver, directed by Jodie Foster and starring Mel Gibson.

“Some of my favorite experiences in television have come from working with Michael, so the opportunity to collaborate with him and the talented team he’s assembled at Fox was a no-brainer for us,” Killen said.

Fox’s roster of direct-talent deals — overall or script ones — include pacts with Mara Brock Akil, Jeff Davis and Sarah Watson. The script deal with Watson led to pilot order from the network for a Gonnies reenactment drama from Watson, SideCar Content Accelerator, Warner Bros. Television and Amblin TV.