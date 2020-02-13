Kyla Pratt Joins ‘Call Me Kat’ Fox Comedy Series Starring Mayim Bialik

EXCLUSIVE: Kyla Pratt is set to co-star opposite Mayim Bialik in Call Me Kat (fka Carla) Fox’s multi-camera straight-to-series comedy, from The Big Bang Theory alums Bialik and Jim Parsons and Warner Bros. TV. In addition to Bialik, Pratt also joins Swoosie Kurtz in the project, based on Miranda Hart’s BBC series Miranda.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Darlene Hunt, Call Me Kat centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Kat Café in Louisville, KY.

Pratt will play Randi, a hip, confident millennial who was named Louisville’s top barista four years in a row. Randi works at the café despite having no interest in cats. As someone who juggles multiple suitors, Randi encourages Kat to adopt a new approach to dating.

Hunt executive produces with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios and Hart. Eric Norsoph produces for That’s Wonderful along with Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught for Sad Clown Productions. That’s Wonderful, Sad Clown and BBC Studios co-produce in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Pratt was tapped for Call Me Kat after headlining comedy pilot Patty’s Auto for Fox and Warner Bros. TV last season. Best known for her starring role on UPN ‘s comedy series One On One and for playing Maya Doolittle in Eddie Murphy’s Dr. Doolittle movie franchise, Pratt starred in the Freeform drama series Recovery Road.