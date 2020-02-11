Kwame Patterson To Recur In ‘Snowfall’; Jenna Rosenow Books ‘Firefly Lane’

Kwame Patterson (The Oath) is set for a major recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of FX’s Snowfall. Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the third season was set in the summer of 1984, with crack cocaine spreading like wildfire through South Central Los Angeles, continuing its path of destruction and changing the culture forever. Patterson will play the role of Lurp. Details are not being revealed. Patterson can next be seen in a major supporting role in Millennium feature The Outpost opposite, Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones set for premiere at SXSW. Patterson recurred heavily on Ray Donovan and The Wire, as well as FX miniseries American Crime Story. His other work includes The Oath for Crackle and a series regular role in TNT pilot Monsters of God. Patterson is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Global Artists Agency.

Jenna Rosenow (Neighbours) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke on Netflix’s upcoming drama series Firefly Lane, based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah, from Maggie Friedman (No Tomorrow). Written and executive produced by Friedman, who also serves as showrunner, Firefly Lane centers on Kate and Tully, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout thirty years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart, the two women go their separate ways and it’s unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile. Rosenow will play Kimber Watts, the hip editor of the “Seattle Monthly Magazine” and Kate’s new boss. She is a young, preoccupied socialite attempting to make a name for herself. Rosenow recently shot a recurring role in Peacock’s upcoming series One of Us is Lying. She recently played the role of Jane Austin in the CW’s DC’S Legends of Tomorrow and also appeared in BH90210. She previously was a series regular in Australia’s long-running series Neighbours. She’s repped by Brave Artists Management and Play Management.