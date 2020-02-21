‘Kung Fu’: Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang & Eddie Liu To Co-Star In the CW Reboot Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Prasida (Hiding), Shannon Dang (The L Word) and Eddie Liu (Silicon Valley) have been cast as series regulars in the CW pilot Kung Fu, a reimagining with a female lead of the 1970s David Carradine-starring TV series, from Christina M. Kim, Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Kim, inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, in the new Kung Fu, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Prasida will play Ryan Chen, a quick-witted medical student who has to deal with the sudden return of his estranged older sister, Nicky.

Dang will portray Althea Chen, Nicky’s larger-than-life older sister who’s newly engaged and on her way to planning her dream Chinese wedding.

Liu will play Henry Chu, a martial arts instructor and Chinese art history buff who has instant chemistry with Nicky.

They join previously announced series regulars Tzi Ma and Kheng Nua Tan.

Kim and Gero executive produce via Gero’s Quinn’s House Production Company, which produces in association with Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV. Berlanti and Schechter executive produce for Berlanti Prods.

Prasida starred as Garys in the TV series Hiding, and went on to play the role of Lee in the TV series adaptation of the book series Tomorrow When The War Began. He most recently guest starred in the ABC drama Warriors and will next be seen in the upcoming TV series Harrow and Sando. He is repped by CBM Management in Australia and Silver Lining Entertainment in the U.S.

Dang’s credits include include The L Word, Sorry For Your Loss, Veronica Mars, The Romanoffs, American Vandal and Doubt. She recently wrapped supporting roles in the comedy features Film Fest and Prison Logic. Dang is repped by Singular Talent and Working Entertainment.

Liu is best known for his role as Doug in HBO’s Silicon Valley. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, A & R Management and attorney Jeff Bernstein.