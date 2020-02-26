Hollywood Bowl Korean Music Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

The 18th Korea Times Music Festival, originally planned for April 25 at the Hollywood Bowl, has been postponed due to travel restrictions in Asia prompted by concerns about the coronavirus.

“We truly apologize for the inconvenience to those who have been looking forward to this event and ask for your kind understanding,” the organization wrote on its Facebook page announcing the postponement. A new date was not announced.

Ticketholders can either choose a refund or keep the tickets for a rescheduled concert date.

The concert is a 4-hour event featuring 12-15 Korea artists ranging from the most popular idol groups to famous ‘trot’ singers of years past. Performers at recent fests have include BoA and Rain. One of the largest annual concerts in Southern California, the festival concludes with a Hollywood Bowl fireworks finale.

Sponsored by the Korea Times Media Group, the festival typically plays to full houses of 18,000 each year, organizers say.