Kobe Bryant’s Reading List Compiled By Los Angeles Public Librarian

The Los Angeles Public Library has revealed Kobe Bryant’s reading inspirations.

“As one would expect from a passionate storyteller, Bryant also appreciated reading a good book,” librarian Keith Kesler wrote in a blog post on the library’s website. “I searched through old interviews and social media posts to find the books that inspired the Black Mamba.”

The Kobe reading list includes “The Alchemist,” by Paulo Coelho; “The Illustrated Art of War,” Sun Tzu; “Blink” and “The Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell; “Children of Blood and Bone,” Tomi Adeymi; “The Hero’s Journey,” Joseph Campbell; “Jonathan Livingston Seagull,” Richard Bach; “Lone Survivor,” Marcus Luttrell; “Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable,” by trainer Tim Grover; “Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike,” Phil Knight; “The Silver Linings Playbook,” by Matthew Quick; “Sunny,” Jason Reynolds, “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” by Dolores Kearns Goodwin; “Thirty Rooms to Hide In,” Luke Sullivan and “Tuff Juice,” Caron Butler.