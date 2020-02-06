Kobe Bryant Public Memorial Plans Set For Staples Center Later This Month

The late Kobe Bryant and eight other victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that took his life will be honored at a public memorial on Feb. 24 at Staples Center

The event will be open to the public, although details on whether a ticket will be required have not yet been revealed. Staples Center was Bryant’s home court during most of his 20-year career. The arena previously hosted memorial services for Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson.

Kobe Bryant’s jerseys are shown inside the Staples Center during the Grammy Awards. Shutterstock

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, was consulted on the date, as were the Lakers and Staples management. The date coincides with a Los Angeles Clippers game against the Memphis Grizzlies that evening.

The public event will follow informal memorials that took place at the first Lakers home game following Bryant’s death, and a makeshift memorial outside the arena created by fans. The fan memorial was cleared this week, as piles of flowers, toys, basketballs and cards were cataloged and given to Bryant’s family. The perishable flowers will be mulched and spread around planters at the location.

The Jan. 26 crash killed Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.