Kobe Bryant Memorial: Beyoncé, Jimmy Kimmel, Alicia Keys & Vanessa Bryant Lead Celebration Of Life At Staples Center

UPDATED with new details, check back for more: Beyoncé opened the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service Monday at Staples Center by singing “XO,” complete with a chorus and multi-piece orchestra for a song she said was Kobe Bryant’s favorite.

It kicked off an event heavy on emotion and themes of loss, love and female empowerment embodied in Bryants’ father-daughter relationship, which his longtime friend, agent and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in his eulogy made Bryant “the world’s greatest girl dad.”

Beyoncé’s opening song was followed by longtime Lakers fan Jimmy Kimmel, who is serving as an emcee of sorts of the event, and a shaky but strong Vanessa Bryant, who talked about her “baby girl” Gianna and her husband, “my everything.”

Later, Alicia Keys played a version of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” in reference to a story in Pelinka’s eulogy where he recalled Bryant teaching himself the song, one of he and Vanessa’s favorites, on piano to play for her. (Keys helped tribute Bryant as host of the Grammy Awards, which where held at Staples Center the night of the tragic crash.)

Vanessa Bryant dabbed away tears during Monday’s performance.

The sold-old Staples Center crowd today included luminaries from the basketball world, from Lakers teammates past and present like Shaquille O’Neal, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and Dwight Howard, to Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. NBA legend Michael Jordan, Bryant’s idol, also was in the crowd and later spoke through tears.

Vanessa Bryant nearly broke down after she was announced to the stage, which was set up as a theater-in-the-round style in the center of the arena. She recovered after encouraging applause from the crowd, reading a tribute to Gigi, who was 13.

“I miss her so much,” she said, adding that “she would have been the best player in the WNBA…she would have changed women’s basketball.”

“Now my soulmate,” she later said of Kobe Bryant. “He was my sweet husband…he was mine — he was my everything.”

In her finals comments in a speech that held the crowd rapt in attention, she said: “God knew they couldn’t be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi, and I’ll take care of Nani, Bibi and Coco — we’re still the best team. We love and miss you Boo Boo and Gigi, may you both rest in peace and have fun in Heaven until we meet again one day. We love you forever and miss you always. Mommy.”

Beyoncé was introduced as “a close friend of the Bryant family.” “I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said to the crowd, which had been lining up since pre-dawn outside Staples Center to honor Bryant, his daughter and seven others who were killed in the helicopter crash January 26 in Calabasas.

Kimmel followed Beyoncé, his voice noticeably shaky during his eulogy of sorts, saying “you picked the wrong guy to guide you through this, I’ll tell you,” as he read off the names off all nine victims of the crash that occurred in the morning hours last month.

“I’ve been trying to come up with something positive to take away from this — it was hard because it isn’t much — the best i can come up with is this: ‘gratitude.’ It seems to me all we can do is be grateful for the time we had with them and the time we have left with each other,” he said.

Other speakers so far include Pelinka, also Gigi’s godfather and now the Lakers’ GM; WNBA and Olympics icon Diana Taurasi; college star Sabrina Ionescu, who plays for the University of Oregon and became close with the Bryant family; and Geno Auriemma, the Hall of Fame coach of the University of Connecticut’s women’s college basketball team, who said Vanessa Bryant asked him to speak.

“If you’re a father, a grandfather, you feel a different kind of emotion when there are children involved,” Auriemma said, referencing the crash. “Because this is always about the children.” He later talked about his conversations with Bryant about coaching, before Bryant first began coaching his daughter.

The memorial is expected to last three hours, according to officials. The itinerary for the event has been under wraps, with no program handed out to the 20,000-plus attendees in the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Proceeds of tickets sold today go to Bryant’s Mamba and Mamabcita foundations.

The city has been honoring Bryant’s memory ahead of the memorial:

Tomorrow is the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. LAX’s pylons will once again be lit in purple and gold tonight and tomorrow evening as the city and fans around the world mourn this terrible loss of life. pic.twitter.com/tcnhBp90As — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) February 23, 2020