Kobe & Gianna Bryant Memorial Details, Ticket Information Released

The Los Angeles Lakers have released ticket information for the February 24 public memorial at Staples Center celebrating the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Fans can register to purchase tickets beginning today through Monday, February 17 at 10 PM PT on the Ticketmaster Verified Fan site. If demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale beginning Wednesday, February 19. Tickets will be priced variously at $224 each, 2 for $224, and $24.02 each. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which aims to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy in youth sports.

The memorial service, which is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PT, will not be shown on video screens outside Staples Center or across the street at L.A. Live. The Lakers “strongly advised” fans without tickets to watch from home rather than congregating outside Staples Center.

Kobe, Gianna and seven others, including parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team, were killed in a January 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. They were en route to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament later that day.

The February 24, 2020 date of the public memorial holds special significance for the Bryants. No. 24 was Bryant’s jersey number and No. 2 was his daughter’s.