‘Knives Out’ Tops $300M Worldwide As Moviegoers Keep Flinging Dollars At Rian Johnson Whodunit

As we detailed greatly a while back the box office anomaly that Rian Johnson ’s Lionsgate MRC ’s Knives Out is, becoming the second-highest grossing original movie of 2019 behind Us and whipping Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stateside ($142.4M), the movie has sailed past the $300M mark worldwide.

More amazing: this Thanksgiving release is still in the domestic top 10 at the box office, ranking 9th last weekend in its 11th frame with $2.3M, -11%, at 1,443 theaters with $159M and running for the Ram Bergman-Johnson T-Street production. Knives Out is one of five films in the past year to remain in the top 10 for ten weekends and the first film not from Disney to reach the mark since Universal’s Green Book last March.

When the pic’s stateside run concludes, it’s expected to be among the top ten highest-grossing films ever to open over Thanksgiving. Stateside endgame is expected to be $165M. And the pic only had one Oscar nomination for Johnson’s original screenplay (though 3 Golden Globe noms for Best Comedy, Best Comedy Actress Ana de Armas, and Best Comedy Actor Daniel Craig) Abroad, the movie counts $140.9M. The pic set a new record for the highest multiple for a Thanksgiving non-animated wide release (2k+ runs) – now approaching 6X. Among all films, it is behind only Disney’s 1995 Toy Story ($222.5M).