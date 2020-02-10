Kirk Douglas Daylong Tribute Set For TCM; ‘Spartacus’ To Screen At TCM Film Festival

We lost Kirk Douglas last week, and TCM today set a 24-hour marathon of programming featuring the legend of Hollywood’s Golden Age. The seminar actor’s life and career will be in the spotlight on March 5.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The “TCM Remembers Kirk Douglas” block will showcase 11 of his classic films — including Spartacus, Man with a Horn and Paths of Glory — along with the 2018 special Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Michael Douglas, in which Ben Mankiewicz interviews the late star’s actor-producer son, Michael Douglas, at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival. Watch a promo video above and see the full program below.

Speaking of Spartacus and the TCM film fest, the event’s 2020 edition in April has set a 60th anniversary screening of the classic pic in a world-premiere 70mm print from a 4k restoration by Universal Pictures.

Here’s the schedule for TCM’s Douglas marathon on March 5:

6 a.m.

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946): Years after a murder drove them apart, an heiress tries to win back her lost love.

8 a.m.

Two Weeks in Another Town (1962): A recovering alcoholic film director tries for a comeback in Rome.

10 a.m.

The Story of Three Loves (1953): Passengers on an ocean liner recall their greatest loves.

12:15 p.m.

Along the Great Divide (1951): A U.S. marshal tries to get a rustler to trial before a vengeful rancher can kill him.

2 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947): A private eye becomes the dupe of a homicidal moll.

3:45 p.m.

Young Man With a Horn (1950): A young trumpet player is torn between an honest singer and a manipulative heiress.

5:45 p.m.

Lust for Life (1956): Passionate biography of painter Vincent van Gogh, whose genius drove him mad.

8 p.m.

Paths of Glory (1958): A military lawyer comes to question the status quo when he defends three men accused of cowardice.

9:45 p.m.

Spartacus (1960): Enslaved gladiator Thracian Spartacus leads a rebellion of slaves against the Roman Republic.

1:15 a.m.

Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Michael Douglas (2018): Ben Mankiewicz interviews actor/producer Michael Douglas at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival.

2:30 a.m.

The Bad and the Beautiful (1953): An unscrupulous movie producer uses everyone around him in his climb to the top.

4:55 a.m.

Seven Days in May (1964): An American military officer discovers his superiors are planning a military coup.

