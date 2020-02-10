Kirk Douglas Daylong Tribute Set For TCM; ‘Spartacus’ To Screen At TCM Film Festival

We lost Kirk Douglas last week, and TCM today set a 24-hour marathon of programming featuring the legend of Hollywood’s Golden Age. The seminar actor’s life and career will be in the spotlight on March 5.
The “TCM Remembers Kirk Douglas” block will showcase 11 of his classic films — including Spartacus, Man with a Horn and Paths of Glory — along with the 2018 special Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Michael Douglas, in which Ben Mankiewicz interviews the late star’s actor-producer son, Michael Douglas, at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival. Watch a promo video above and see the full program below.
Speaking of Spartacus and the TCM film fest, the event’s 2020 edition in April has set a 60th anniversary screening of the classic pic in a world-premiere 70mm print from a 4k restoration by Universal Pictures.
Here’s the schedule for TCM’s Douglas marathon on March 5:
6 a.m.
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946): Years after a murder drove them apart, an heiress tries to win back her lost love.
8 a.m.
Two Weeks in Another Town (1962): A recovering alcoholic film director tries for a comeback in Rome.
10 a.m.
The Story of Three Loves (1953): Passengers on an ocean liner recall their greatest loves.
12:15 p.m.
Along the Great Divide (1951): A U.S. marshal tries to get a rustler to trial before a vengeful rancher can kill him.
2 p.m.
Out of the Past (1947): A private eye becomes the dupe of a homicidal moll.
3:45 p.m.
Young Man With a Horn (1950): A young trumpet player is torn between an honest singer and a manipulative heiress.
5:45 p.m.
Lust for Life (1956): Passionate biography of painter Vincent van Gogh, whose genius drove him mad.
8 p.m.
Paths of Glory (1958): A military lawyer comes to question the status quo when he defends three men accused of cowardice.
9:45 p.m.
Spartacus (1960): Enslaved gladiator Thracian Spartacus leads a rebellion of slaves against the Roman Republic.
1:15 a.m.
Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Michael Douglas (2018): Ben Mankiewicz interviews actor/producer Michael Douglas at the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival.
2:30 a.m.
The Bad and the Beautiful (1953): An unscrupulous movie producer uses everyone around him in his climb to the top.
4:55 a.m.
Seven Days in May (1964): An American military officer discovers his superiors are planning a military coup.
