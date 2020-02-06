Kirk Douglas Saluted By Hollywood For His Talent And Real-Life Bravery In Breaking Blacklist

Hollywood lost an icon today, as Kirk Douglas died at age 103. The acting legend drew immediate comment from friends, industryites and fans who remembered him in such films as Spartacus, Lust for Life and The Bad and the Beautiful.

The outpouring for the actor on Twitter and other social media often called him “legendary.” But that notion was tempered by the very real heroism Douglas showed by standing up to the social pressures of his time to do the right thing,

Steven Spielberg issued a statement on Douglas’s death. “Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years. I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such a breathtaking body of work – are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”

Below are a few of the early online reactions. We’ll add more as they come in:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kirk Douglas. His performance of Ned Land in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) anchored the first all live-action feature film at The Walt Disney Studios. Our condolences are with his family and all who cherished his work. pic.twitter.com/Kdi9R5Y0sb — The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) February 6, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020

What a lege! Shine on, Kirk Douglas. Forever a star. https://t.co/Ohq3cC8WLM — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglas https://t.co/9zEWwyUzic — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas made a lot of great movies. He had a very fulfilling 103 years. He has a lot of fans who will always remember his great performances as an actor. My heart and prayers go out to his family. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020