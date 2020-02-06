Hollywood lost an icon today, as Kirk Douglas died at age 103. The acting legend drew immediate comment from friends, industryites and fans who remembered him in such films as Spartacus, Lust for Life and The Bad and the Beautiful.
The outpouring for the actor on Twitter and other social media often called him “legendary.” But that notion was tempered by the very real heroism Douglas showed by standing up to the social pressures of his time to do the right thing,
Steven Spielberg issued a statement on Douglas’s death. “Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years. I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such a breathtaking body of work – are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”
Below are a few of the early online reactions. We’ll add more as they come in:
Kirk Douglas Saluted By Hollywood For His Talent And Real-Life Bravery In Breaking Blacklist
