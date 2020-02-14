‘Killing Eve’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date & Valentine’s Day Teaser

BBC America will premiere the third season of its acclaimed drama series Killing Eve on Sunday, April 26 at 10 PM. The network also released a Valentine’s Day teaser for the upcoming season of the series, based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Check it out below.

Killing Eve, which has already been renewed for a fourth season, continues to grow in ratings. Season two had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC’s Breaking Bad in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD, according to Nielsen stats.

The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

Related Story 'Doctor Who': Ian McElhinney & Steve Toussaint To Guest Star In Two-Part Season Finale

Season 3 cast also includes Harriet Walter (Succession, The End), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content.

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for season three, continuing the tradition of passing the baton to a new female writing voice. Executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh. Nige Watson also serves as producer on the series. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC AMERICA and is distributed by Endeavor Content.