Kiele Sanchez To Co-Star In ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ CBS Drama Series

Kingdom alumna Kiele Sanchez has been cast as a female lead in CBS’ drama The Lincoln Lawyer, from The Practice creator David E. Kelley based on Michael Connelly’s series of bestselling novels. Wisdom of the Crowd creator Ted Humphrey has come on board as executive producer and showrunner, and Adam Bernstein (Divorce) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the project, which has a series order. It hails from A+E Studios, which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios. Sanchez is the first actor cast as the search continues for the lead role of Mickey Haller, played in the 2011 feature adaptation by Matthew McConaughey.

Written by Kelley and directed by Bernstein, The Lincoln Lawyer centers on Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Sanchez will play Lorna, Mickey’s second ex-wife and a constant confidante who works as his office manager, running the business side of Mickey’s practice while he traverses the town in his Lincoln. Part secretary and part therapist, Lorna is supportive and encouraging of Mickey, who’s in recovery from an opioid addiction, but she’s also concerned about him taking on more than he can handle in his first important case back after rehab.

In the 2011 film, the role was played by Pell James.

Kelley executive produces with Humphrey, Connelly, Bernstein and Ross Fineman.

Sanchez starred as Lisa Prince on DirecTV’s Kingdom and was the co-lead of A&E’s crime drama The Glades. She’s repped by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Humphrey created and executive produced Wisdom of the Crowd which aired for one season on CBS. He was an executive producer on The Good Wife and Incorporated. Humprey is repped by Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Bernstein was an executive producer and director on HBO’s Divorce. His other directing credits include Billions, Fosse/Verdon, Better Call Saul, Sweetbitter and Sneaky Pete. Bernstein is repped by ICM Partners.