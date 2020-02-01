Kiefer Sutherland Launches Manhunt In First Teaser For Quibi’s ‘The Fugitive’ Reboot

Quibi has released first teaser for The Fugitive, starring Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook. The new take on the 1993 Harrison Ford film, which was based on the 1960s TV series of the same name, comes from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Thunder Road Films and Warner Bros. TV.

The Fugitive centers on blue collar worker Mike Ferro (Holbrook), who just wants to make sure his wife and 10-year-old daughter are safe when a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop, Detective Clay Bryce (Sutherland), heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes… The Fugitive.

The teaser centers on Sutherland’s Det. Bryce declaring Mike Ferro as “the one and only suspect” who “is to be shot on site.” Watch the video above.

Santora executive produces with Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk, 3 Arts’ Tom Lassally, and Albert Torres. Stephen Hopkins is director/exec producer.