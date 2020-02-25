Kevin Hart & Malcolm D. Lee Reteam For Universal Comedy From ‘Broad City’ Scribes

Kevin Hart is back together with Night School director Malcolm D. Lee for an untitled action-comedy pitch by Comedy Central Broad City scribes Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. The latter duo will write the script and executive produce.

Hart will produce through his Hartbeat Productions banner alongside Will Packer and James Lopez through their Will Packer Productions. Lee will also produce through his Blackmaled Productions. Hart and Packer also worked together on Night School, Ride Along and the Think Like a Man series.

Universal’s SEVP of Production Erik Baiers and Creative Executive Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio. Bryan Smiley and Carli Haney will oversee for Hartbeat Productions alongside Sheila Walcott who will oversee for Blackmaled Productions. Variety reported the news.