Kelsey Grammer To Appear In ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Season 1 Finale, Will Recur If the Patricia Heaton CBS Series Is Renewed For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer is set to guest star in the season finale of CBS’ freshman comedy series Carol’s Second Act, which airs March 12. Should Carol’s Second Act get a second season, he will return as a recurring guest role on the show, headlined by his Back To You co-star Patricia Heaton.

This is a coup for Carol’s Second Act, which is on the bubble for renewal. It reunites two comedy greats in Grammer and Heaton and marks Frasier star Grammer’s return to network sitcom for the first time since he was paired with Heaton on Fox’s Back To You in 2007.

In the Season 1 finale of Carol’s Second Act, Grammer plays‘Richard, a formidable force who shocks Carol (Heaton) and the rest of the doctors at Loyola Memorial Hospital with a revelation that will affect all of them.

The reunion on Carol’s Second Act comes 12 years after the Emmy-winning TV comedy stars Grammer and Heaton starred together on the short-lived Fox comedy series Back To You, from Modern Family creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd. In it, they plained local TV station co-anchors and exes who share a daughter.

On Carol’s Second Act, created by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Heaton plays Carol, a divorced former science teacher and mother of two adult children, including a daughter played by Ashley Tisdale, who embarks on a new career as a doctor and is currently completing her internship.

Grammer, a five-time Primetime Emmy winner, is repped by UTA and Vault Entertainment.