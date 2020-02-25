Kelly Campbell Promoted to President Of Hulu

Hulu’s chief marketing officer Kelly Campbell has been promoted to president of the Disney-controlled streamer. The appointment was made by Direct-to-Consumer & International chairman Kevin Mayer less than a month after Hulu was integrated into Disney’s business operations under him. Reporting to Mayer, she succeeds Randy Freer, who exited as Hulu CEO in that restructuring.

As Deadline reported at the time, Disney was expected to here a business leader to oversee Hulu’s operations within the DTCI system. Campbell’s oversight does include original scripted programming, which remains within Peter Rice’s group, with Dana Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, in charge of Hulu original scripted series, and FX chairman John Landgraf spearheading the FX on Hulu portfolio of the streamer.

In her new role, Campbell will manage Hulu’s suite of on-demand and livestreaming businesses. She will work closely with Disney’s TV and film studios on Hulu’s original content, and with other Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International leaders on the integration of key aspects of Hulu’s operations across the segment.

“Kelly is an immensely talented leader who has been a driving force in defining Hulu’s brand vision and strategy,” said Mayer today. “She has built a tremendous multi-talented team and developed strategic campaigns that helped double Hulu’s subscriber base. Our senior leadership team is excited to welcome her aboard and can’t wait to work together to further grow Hulu’s footprint in the U.S. and beyond.”

As Hulu’s CMO, Campbell was responsible for subscriber growth; brand, content and business-to-business marketing; creative development; research and insights; and viewer experience. Prior to Hulu, she spent 12 years at Google in leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud businesses including a year in Google Japan building the Online Sales and Operations functions. She began her career in finance as an investment banking analyst at JPMorgan Chase.

“This is a time of tremendous growth and transformation for Hulu, and I am incredibly energized by the opportunity ahead as we enter into this next chapter,” she said. “The Hulu team is among the brightest, most technologically and creatively audacious in the industry, and I know we are going to do great things as part of the pioneering and equally bold team Kevin has built at DTCI.”