Shoot is due to get underway next month in Canada on thriller Cold Providence, which is set to star Karl Urban (The Boys) and Malin Akerman (Billions).

Bill Jones and Ben Timlett are directing. James Gammon has written from a story by Ken Tuohy. Bleiberg/Dimbort is handling

world sales at the EFM in Berlin this week after first discussing it with buyers at AFM.

In the film, Star Trek Beyond and Thor: Ragnarok actor Urban will play a novelist with writer’s block and a mysterious bag of cash who finds himself on the run with a woman (Rampage star Akerman) who has some troubling secrets of her own.

Matthew Robert Kelly, Rob Weston and Ken Tuohy are producing. Executive producers from Bleiberg/Dimbort are Ehud Bleiberg, Danny Dimbort and Nicholas Donnermeyer. Gary Collins will executive produce through financier Red Rock Entertainment.

“Cold Providence has the propulsive momentum of a road movie, the bleak violence and sexual trappings of a neo-noir and the dark humor of the best black comedies…We cannot wait to get to Canada and direct the hell out of it with the unbelievable talents of Karl and Malin front and center,” said the film’s co-directors Jones and Timlett.

Earlier this year, Jones and Timlett released their AMC Original documentary An Accidental Studio, charting the early days of HandMade Films and its legendary founder George Harrison. The duo previously produced documentaries on Monty Python, The Clash, and the Sex Pistols, as well as Absolutely Anything starring Simon Pegg and Kate Beckinsale.

Urban and Akerman are both repped by UTA.