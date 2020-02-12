Karen Obilom Joins ‘Doom Patrol’; Elizabeth Bowen Books ‘Resident Alien’

EXCLUSIVE: Games People Play star Karen Obilom is set for a recurring role opposite Joivan Wade on the first season of Doom Patrol, the DC Universe series on HBO Max.

Written by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural), Doom Patrol is based on the DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. The series is a re-imagining of the beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

Obilom will play Roni Evers, a military veteran, with a mysterious past, that Vic Stone/Cyborg (Wade) meets while attending a PTSD support group.

Obilom is a lead on BET’s Games People Play, which has been renewed for a second season. Her other credits include HBO’s Insecure, Netflix’s Medal of Honor and CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Jennifer DaRe at ATN Entertainment

Elizabeth Bowen (Upload, Woke) is set for a key recurring role opposite Alan Tudyk and Corey Reynolds in Syfy’s Resident Alien, based on the Dark Horse comics series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The series hails from Universal Content Productions, Dark Horse Entertainment and Amblin TV.

Adapted for television by Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), Resident Alien follows Harry (Tudyk), who crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Things get rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

Bowen will play Liv Baker, the town’s laid back and distracted deputy sheriff who occasionally questions the logic of her superior, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds).

A busy Bowen also can currently be seen in two other recurring roles — as Fran Booth on Amazon’s Upload and as Nancy in Hulu’s Woke. She previously recurred on CW’s No Tomorrow & starred in the Freeform holiday movie Angry Angel. Bowen is repped by David Whitney at Moving Pictures Talent & Entertainment Group.