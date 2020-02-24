EFM Big Deal: STX Splashes On Starry Female Assassin Pic ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ With Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, More

EXCLUSIVE: In a splashy eight-figure deal, STXfilms has pre-bought North American, Latin American and Chinese distribution rights to the starry action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake, we can reveal.

Avengers and Jumanji star Karen Gillan leads cast with Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh, The Haunting of Hill House actress Carla Gugino, Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti and Big Little Lies and Avatar 2 child actor Chloe Coleman.

The pic tells the story of three generations of female assassins who fight to stop a cycle of violence over the course of one night. STX snapped up the movie after seeing it on promo during the European Film Market in Berlin.

The deal was negotiated by Studiocanal’s Anna Marsh, Anne Cherel and Sophie Leuthreau, with STX’s Jordan Lichtman and Carolyn Steinmetz and UTA Independent Film Group. The film is now sold out worldwide.

Written by Navot Papushado and Ehud Lavski and directed by Papushado, the film was financed by Studiocanal and produced by Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman’s The Picture Company. Rona and Heineman were producers on Liam Neeson hits The Commuter and Non-Stop.

The movie marks Papushado’s first English-language film and his sophomore follow-up to Israeli breakout Big Bad Wolves, which played at festivals including Tribeca, Austin and Fantasia.

We understand there is a wide theatrical commitment in the U.S., and the movie will go through STX’s existing partners in Canada and Latin America and a partner distributor in China.

“Gunpowder Milkshake has found the perfect domestic distributor in STX,” said Marsh, the Studiocanal CEO. “Produced by our good partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, this ambitious high-octane action film boasts a top-class line up of kick-ass and smart female talent who promise to light up audiences worldwide. Adam Fogelson and the team at STX has delivered time and again in this genre with hits such as Hustlers and more recently The Gentleman. Partnering with them on Gunpowder Milkshake will allow us to scale a first-class campaign firmly positioning our film as an event.”

