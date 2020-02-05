‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ Premiere Is YouTube’s Most-Watched Debut Episode Ever

Justin Bieber has made YouTube history two times over. The premiere episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons docuseries ranks as YouTube Originals’ most-watched debut episode ever in its first week, according to the video-sharing platform. Additionally, Bieber has become the first artist to reach 50 million subscribers on his YouTube artist channel, solidifying his status as the most subscribed artist on the platform.

The premiere episode of Seasons drew 32.65 million viewers reaching 97 countries, besting the season 2 premiere of Liza on Demand (25.4M) and Cobra Kai S2 (21M).

Justin Bieber: Seasons chronicles the making of Bieber’s first album in four years. The docuseries is directed and executive produced by OBB Pictures’ Michael D. Ratner with photographer Joe Termini set to direct additional episodes. The documentary is produced by Bieber Time Films, SB Projects and OBB Pictures. Bieber serves as an executive producer. Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson serve as executive producers for SB Projects and Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg serve as executive producers for OBB Pictures.