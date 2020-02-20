Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Entertainment Names D’Angela Proctor As CEO

EXCLUSIVE: Wayfarer Entertainment, the social impact media company production specializing in inspirational content that was co-founded by Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, has hired longtime creative and business executive D’Angela Proctor as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. She replaces Interim CEO Jim Casselberry.

Proctor will oversee all aspects of Wayfarer’s operations as it expands its presence across branded content, film and television. Among Wayfarer current branded projects are commercials for Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, Metro PCS, Wells Fargo, Subaru, The Ad Council, Kellogg’s and Ford. The company has also established CWGOOD, the first-ever broadcast platform focused on philanthropy.

“D’Angela has a rare mix of integrity, passion and faith that instantly draws you in. That, coupled with her acute understanding of both the business and creative sides of our industry make her the perfect leader to propel our mission to create projects that are of benefit to our world,” said Baldoni, co-founder/chairman of the board of Wayfarer Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios. “D’Angela has succeeded in this business by not just being excellent at wearing the many hats over the course of her career, but also by being a truly kind human with a sharp intuition who isn’t afraid to go against the grain. I truly believe her multifaceted, relentless approach to quality and her benevolent leadership will be a key driving force for our company’s growth in the future.”

Proctor most recently consulted with Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks on its production pact with Warner Bros. Television after previously heading production and business development for Lionsgate’s CodeBlack Films.

Proctor previously served as Head of Original Programming & Production at TV One, where she led its creative, business and strategy functions. During her tenure there, she was credited with increasing network ratings and more than doubling revenues.

A veteran of film and television production, Proctor co-owned and operated Strange Fruit Media where, among many independent film projects, she served as an executive producer and creative consultant to BET on multiple programming initiatives. They include the NAACP Image Award winner Sunday Best. Before entering the entertainment business, she practiced labor and employment defense law at Reed Smith.

“While social impact entertainment have become industry buzz words, Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer have been putting in the work in this space for seven years,” said Proctor. “As the CEO, it will be my honor to build upon that track record and enhance the company’s triple bottom line of content, impact and commerce. I embrace the opportunity to return to my production company roots and to build a business rooted in creating premium content for social good.”