‘Jurassic World 3’ Title Unveiled

Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow announced Day 1 of shooting for the Universal sequel, plus the pic’s title Jurassic World: Dominion.

It’s Trevorrow’s second time directing the dinosaur franchise, after J.A. Bayona took over for the second part, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow is also exec producing with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing. Through five movies, the Jurassic movies have amassed north of $5 billion. Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 11, 2021. Most of the Jurassic Park gang is back –Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum– as they team up with Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.