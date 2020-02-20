‘Jurassic World 3’: ‘Venom’ & ‘Antlers’ Actor Scott Haze Joins Colin Trevorrow Pic

EXCLUSIVE: More Jurassic World 3 casting as Venom and Midnight Special actor Scott Haze joins the cast of the Universal-Amblin feature alongside Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Dichen Lachman.

Haze can next be seen starring alongside Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons in the Guillermo del Toro-produced film Antlers, directed by Scott Cooper. Searchlight will release the mystery/horror on April 17. Later this year, Haze will also star in upcoming indie What Josiah Saw directed by Vincent Grashaw; A24 and Plan B Entertainment’s drama Minari opposite Steven Yeun which won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at Sundance; Ty Roberts’ 12 Mighty Orphans opposite Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen and Luke Wilson; and the indie drama Wild Indian opposite Kate Bosworth and Jesse Eisenberg.

Colin Trevorrow returns to direct for the second time. He’s also exec producing with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing. Through five movies, the Jurassic movies have amassed north of $5 billion. Jurassic World 3 hits theaters on June 11, 2021. Uni’s SVP of Production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Haze is represented by CAA, Thruline and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.