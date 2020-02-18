‘Jurassic World 3’: ‘Altered Carbon’ & ‘Animal Kingdom’ Actress Dichen Lachman Joins Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Nepal-born actress Dichen Lachman has joined Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s threequel Jurassic World 3.

Lachman boards the Colin Trevorrow-directed pic which stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World 3 hits theaters on June 11, 2021.

Lachman is known for her roles as Jiaying on ABC/Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the inhuman who led the Afterlife settlement in an open war against S.H.I.E.L.D. Lachman also played Frankie on the TNT series Animal Kingdom and Reileen Kawahara on the Netflix series Altered Carbon. Lachman also stars in the upcoming comedy feature Bad Therapy starring Alicia Silverstone, Haley Joel Osment and Rob Corddry. She is represented by Gersh.

Trevorrow directed 2015’s Jurassic World, which went on to gross $1.67 billion WW and is the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history. He will continue to consult with EP Steven Spielberg and producer Frank Marshall on the management of the growing Jurassic brand, including video games, toys, novels, animated LEGO series and theme parks. Trevorrow also recently directed and co-wrote (with Carmichael) the Jurassic short film, Battle at Big Rock, which has been watched more than 10M times since its release in September. Trevorrow is also EPing alongside Spielberg. Pat Crowley also produces with Marshall.

The Jurassic franchise turns 27 this June and has amassed well north of $5B through five movies at the global box office. Universal’s SVP of Production Sara Scott is overseeing Jurassic World 3 on behalf of the studio.