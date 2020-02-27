‘Buffy’ Alum Juliet Landau To Recur On ‘Claws’; ‘Dead To Me’s Max Jenkins Joins Season 2 Of ‘Special’

Actress Juliet Landau is ready for a mani and pedi as she is set to recur on the TNT series Claws alongside Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.

Best known for her role as Drusilla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the spinoff Angel, Landau will play the role of Cordelia in the upcoming fourth and final season of Claws. Cordelia is stunning and is described as “a socialite in the community and protective of her father’s wealth.” Landau most recently appeared in a multi-episode arc during the fifth season of the Amazon Prime series Bosch.

Claws follows Desna Simms (Nash), who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect.

Landau is repped by Henriksen Talent Management.

Dead To Me star Max Jenkins is going from one Netflix show to another as he is joining the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy Special in a major guest arc. He is set to play Tanner, a new romantic interest for Ryan, who is played by the show’s creator, Ryan O’Connell.

Special is based on O’Connell’s part-memoir, part-manifesto I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, the semi-autobiographical series centers on a gay man with mild cerebral palsy, who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants. O’Connell also writes the series and executive produces alongside Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Eric Norsoph and Anna Dokoza.

In addition to Dead to Me, Jenkins has also appeared on HBO’s High Maintenance and The Mysteries of Laura. He is repped by APA.