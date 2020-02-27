Julie McNamara Elevated To Head of Programming Of Newly Expanded CBS All Access, 3 Other Execs Upped

CBS All Access is expanding the duties of a quartet of senior executives, led by EVP Original Content Julie McNamara. The move comes on the heels of ViacomCBS’ recent announcement that CBS All Access will be scaled up to become a “House of Brands” platform incorporating many of the combined company’s assets, including Pluto TV and content from Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish is expected to elaborate on the company’s new digital strategy at a town hall today.

McNamara has been elevated to EVP, Head of Programming for CBS All Access and her role will expand to oversee the overall programming strategy for the streaming service including current and future original series, acquisitions, and, working in partnership with content executives from different ViacomCBS brands, bringing in content from studios and networks across the portfolio.

Along with taking on a larger playing field, McNamara is adding acquisitions to her existing original programming duties. She previously reported to CBS All Access topper Marc DeBevoise, now CEO of CBS Interactive, and David Stapf, Presidenr od CBS TV Studios, which helped build CBS All Access’ original slate and has been its main supplier.

Reflecting McNamara’s expanded portfolio working with a variety of ViacomCBS brands and studios, she will now report to DeBevoise as well as David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS.

Jeff Grossman CBS

Dually reporting to McNamara and Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, Jeff Grossman, formerly SVP of Content Strategy for CBS Entertainment Digital, will transition to a newly created role as EVP, Content Strategy and Operations for CBS All Access and CBS Entertainment Digital.

As part of McNamara’s team, Grossman will lead content strategy and operations for the streaming service. Working with both internal ViacomCBS brands and external studios, he will manage the flow of content onto the service and acquire and develop content for the platform. Grossman will also continue to lead the CBS Entertainment Digital Content Strategy team, with an expanded role overseeing social and editorial content for CBS Network Primetime, Daytime and Late Night.

Domenic DiMeglio CBS

Rob Gelick CBS

Additionally, Rob Gelick has been named EVP & GM, Streaming Services and Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS Digital and Domenic DiMeglio has been named EVP, Head of Operations and Chief Marketing Officer, ViacomCBS Digital. Both will continue to report to DeBevoise.

Gelick, will continue to lead product, engineering, video and design for CBS All Access and his new role will expand his responsibilities to include other ViacomCBS Digital direct-to-consumer Entertainment experiences, sites and apps.

DiMeglio, formerly EVP of Distribution, Marketing and Operations for CBS Digital Media at CBS Interactive, will continue to lead marketing, monetization and data insights for CBS All Access as well as video ad monetization, distribution and operations for ViacomCBS Digital.