‘Judy’ & ‘The Father’ Star Rufus Sewell Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Olivier Award-winning and Tony and Emmy-nominated actor Rufus Sewell has signed with CAA.

Sewell can currently be seen as Sidney Luft opposite Renée Zellweger in Oscar-nominated Judy. He also can be seen in a starring role alongside Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Imogen Poots in Florian Zeller’s The Father, which world premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.

CAA

His other noteworthy credits include Hamlet, A Knight’s Tale, The Illusionist, The Holiday, Paris Je T’Aime, HBO’s John Adams and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which he was nominated for a 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. He also starred opposite Jenna Coleman in ITV’s period drama Victoria.

Sewell won the Olivier Award and received a best actor Tony nomination for 2007’s Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Sewell will next be seen opposite Kaya Scodelario in Agatha Christie mystery The Pale Horse for BBC One.

Sewell continues to be repped in the UK by Tor Belfrage of Julian Belfrage Associates and Jeff Bernstein at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & KIein.