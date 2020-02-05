‘Judge Jerry’ Picked Up For Second Season, Adding To List Of Syndication Renewals

Judge Jerry, the syndicated court show hosted by Jerry Springer. has been renewed for a second season

The pick-up was announced Wednesday by Tracie Wilson, EVP, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution.

With leading station groups pleased with the show, Judge Jerry already has been cleared in 95% of the U.S., NBCU said.

The renewal adds to a growing list of shows being brought back, including talk shows hosted by Tamron Hall and Kelly Clarkson. The Meredith Vieira-hosted game show 25 Words or Less also got a second season. One rookie show that won’t be back, Sony confirmed last week, is The Mel Robbins Show. But the renewals suggest there is life left in the syndication marketplace, which is welcome news for new arrivals like Drew Barrymore and Nick Cannon, whose shows will premiere later this year.

“We’re so pleased that our station partners have recognized the success of Judge Jerry and have embraced this new side of him,” Wilson said. “Jerry and his staff have put their hearts and souls into this show and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring more compelling cases to our audience.”

For the 2019-20 season, NBCU said, Judge Jerry premiered as the highest-rated court show in five years. The show is averaging a 1.0 national household rating, 1.4 million daily viewers and a solid 0.5 women 25-54 rating, ranking as the #2 new syndicated strip of the season behind only NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution’s The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“The opportunity to continue doing this program that I love is a godsend,” Springer said. “I will keep striving to be fair to the parties, as well as entertaining and interesting for the audience. But please know my career ambitions have their limits. I will not seek, nor will I accept, a nomination for the Supreme Court!”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Jerry for a second season of Judge Jerry,” executive producer Kerry Shannon said. “It’s exciting for viewers to watch Jerry’s career come full circle, and his compassion, fairness and relatability will continue to bring justice to the cases presented to him.”