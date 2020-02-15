Jude Law & Taika Waititi Team On ‘The Auteur’ Limited Series Eyed By Showtime

Showtime is in negotiations for The Auteur, a limited series from Jojo Rabbit writer-director Taika Waititi, Peter Warren and Jude Law, who is set to star, sources close to the project tell Deadline. We hear the project hails from Legendary Television.

Written by Waititi, the series is believed to be a Hollywood satire, with Law playing the title character. Waititi is expected to direct.

Reps for Showtime declined comment.

Law can currently be seen in the second season of HBO series The New Pope. On the film side, he was recently seen opposite Blake Lively in Paramount’s The Rhythm Section, and he also starred in The Nest, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. He is next set to begin shooting the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Waititi won the Adapted Screenplay Oscar on Sunday for Jojo Rabbit. He just wrapped production on Searchlight Pictures’ dramedy Next Goal Wins, starring Michael Fassbender, and is set to begin production on Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Hemsworth, later this year.

Variety was first to report on the project.