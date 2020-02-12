Josh Duhamel-Leslie Bibb Romantic Comedy ‘The Lost Husband’ Found By Quiver & Redbox

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution and Redbox Entertainment have co-acquired North American rights to The Lost Husband, the Vicky Wight romantic comedy starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb. A theatrical rollout beginning in the top 25 markets is set for April.

Directed and written by Wight based on the Katherine Center novel, the story centers on a woman (Bibb) attempting to put her life back together after the death of her husband. She moves with her children into her estranged aunt’s goat farm in central Texas, meeting and matching wills with the ranch’s cowboy (Duhamel). Nora Dunn, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Georgia King and Sharon Lawrence co-star along with Carly Pope.

The film is a Six Foot Pictures production. Bibb produced with Bridget Stokes along with Wight.

The deal comes as part of a broader strategic pact between Quiver, the indie film company launched last year by former eOne exec Berry Meyerowitz and ex-Lionsgate Films president Jeff Sackman, and Redbox Entertainment, the latter of which is looking to expand beyond its network of physical-disc kiosks and Redbox On Demand.

Recent Quiver releases include John Travolta-starrer The Fanatic and Running with the Devil with Nicolas Cage.

Larry Greenberg and Stefania Monsalve negotiated the Lost Husband deal with ICM Partners.