Josh Brolin To Headline ‘Outer Range’ Mystery Drama Series For Amazon

Josh Brolin is returning to television as the star of Amazon’s mystery drama Outer Range. Under the rich talent deal, Brolin also will executive produce the series from playwright Brian Watkins, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios.

Created by Watkins, Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a Wyoming rancher struggling to hold on to his family and way of life, who must grapple with the Unknown after discovering an unfathomable mystery on his land.

Watkins and Brolin executive produce with Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment.

Outer Range is the first project to come out of the exclusive overall TV deal Amazon recently signed with Plan B.

Brolin will next be seen in Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, for Warner Bros and Legendary. He also recently wrapped production on Sean Penn’s Flag Day, opposite Penn and Miles Teller. Upcoming, Brolin is also set to reprise his role as Cable in the Deadpool spinoff X-Force.

Brolin’s last TV role was playing the lead in the 2003 NBC legal drama series Mister Sterling. He had been focused on features since, earning an Oscar nomination for Milk. He has been developing a potential untitled series starring vehicle at Hulu, which he is writing and executive producing.

Outer Range is the first series for Watkins and Borow. Brooklyn-based playwright and screenwriter Watkins is a New Dramatists resident playwright, and most recently a Juilliard Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights fellow. His latest play Epiphany will be seen at Lincoln Center Theater this fall, after premiering with the iconic Druid Theatre last summer.

Borow is adapting the feature The Assassination of Bangwain Spurge for HeyDay and Annapurna and is attached to produce the feature Ultraluminous with Steven Soderbergh, Jennifer Fox and Platform One Media.