Jonathan Tucker To Star In NBC Sci-Fi Drama Pilot ‘Debris’

Jonathan Tucker (City on a Hill) has been cast as the male lead in Debris, NBC’ssci-fi drama pilot from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman and Legendary Television.

Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men in Black. In it, two agents from two different continents and two different mindsets — CIA’s Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) and MI6’s Finola Jonesmust — work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Tucker’s Beneventi is a headstrong, smart CIA operative who is working on the investigation of strange occurrences.

Wyman executive produces the pilot through his Frequency Films alongside Jason Hoffs.

Tucker recently was a series regular on the first season of Showtime’s City on a Hill, executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and co-starred in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels. Also known for his memorable recurring role on HBO’s Westworld, Tucker is coming off teaming with Kaitlyn Dever for the premiere episode of Hulu’s horror anthology, Monsterland, He’s repped by UTA and Management 360.