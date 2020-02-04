‘Joker’ Live Concert World Tour To Kick Off In London In April

EXCLUSIVE: $1BN+ global box office and 11 Oscar nominations isn’t enough for Warner Bros’ Joker. The pic is gearing up for an international live-in-concert run that will commence in London on April 30.

The news comes two days after the film’s composer Hildur Guðnadóttir picked up the Original Music BAFTA having also won the Golden Globe, cementing her as the frontrunner for Oscar. At the BAFTAs, the film also won Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the Best Casting award.

The live Joker event, featuring a full orchestra, will begin at London’s Eventim Apollo on April 30 before touring the UK until July. It will also expand to European and further international locations, with dates and venues to be announced.

The London opening will be conducted by Jeff Atmajian – the conductor and orchestrator of the original soundtrack – with Dave Mahoney of concert outfit Senbla conducting the UK Tour dates. Senbla founder Ollie Rosenblatt is producing the event.

Icelandic composer Guðnadóttir is a hot talent at the moment, having also won a Grammy and Emmy for her work on HBO series Chernobyl.

“I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra. When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too,” Guðnadóttir commented.

“I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with Senbla and Ollie Rosenblatt on Joker – Live in Concert. I think it’s a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur,” added director Todd Phillips.