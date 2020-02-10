‘Joker’ Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Five-Month Haul: Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Globe

Click to Skip Ad
Icelandic composer and cellist Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Academy Award on Sunday night for her evocative score for Todd Phillips’s Joker capping a historic trophy season spree in which she also won a Grammy, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA Award in a span of less than five months.

“This is so touching,” Guðnadóttir said tearfully, acknowledging Phillips and Joker producer Bradley Cooper in the audience. The 37-year-old musician added: “To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up.”

Guðnadóttir’s avalanche of entertainment awards began a mere 140 days ago at the Emmys.

The Emmy in September and the Grammy in late January were for Guðnadóttir’s forlorn score for HBO’s Chernobyl, the celebrated five-part mini-series about the infamous 1986 nuclear catastrophe. The Globe, the BAFTA, and, now, the Academy Award, acknowledge the Joker score that title star Joaquin Phoenix has cited as a pivotal inspiration for his landmark performance.

Guðnadóttir’s win was greeted by a standing ovation at the Kodak Theatre, where the representation and recognition of women in Hollywood was a recurring topic at the microphone. The award was presented to Guðnadóttir by Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson, and Gal Gadot, a trio of actresses closely associated with big-screen female heroes in spectacle films.

Phoenix said Guðnadóttir’s music was a key factor in his crafting of his character, the disaffected and disturbed Arthur Fleck, a feckless stand-up comic in Gotham City who descends into madness and emerges as the unfunny killer clown known as the Joker.

Joker director and co-writer Phillips also took a offbeat approach with Joker when he set the script to Guðnadóttir early in the process to secure a sonic signpost that would give his title star direction during his search for the harrowing screen persona.

During the Oscars ceremony, which aired on ABC, a medley of selections from the year’s nominated scores (Joker, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, was performed by an orchestra conducted by Irish composer Eímear Noone. It was the first time in Oscars history that a woman has conducted the show’s orchestra.

