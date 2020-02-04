John Travolta To Star With Kevin Hart In Quibi Series ‘Die Hart’

John Travolta is set to star opposite Kevin Hart in Quibi comedic action series Die Hart (fka Action Scene). Production starts Monday.

Written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad and directed by Eric Appel, in Die Hart, Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta). Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Die Hart is the first production of its kind from Laugh Out Loud. Hart executive produces with Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud’s President and Hart’s long-time business partner serving as producers on the project.

Hart and Clanagan created the action-packed opening sequence to Hart’s 2016 concert film Kevin Hart: What Now? alongside the film’s director, Tim Story. Starring Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, and Ed Helms, the piece would go on to serve as the inspiration for Die Hart.

Die Hart will be Travolta’s first TV role since his Emmy-nominated turn as Robert Shapiro in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He shared in the show’s Emmy win as producer. On the big screen, Travolta was most recently seen in starring roles in Trading Paint, The Poison Rose and The Fanatic.