John Legend Partners With Facebook On Loved-Themed Animated Series For Valentine’s Day

John Legend is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new animated series on featuring love stories from around the globe, the social media giant announced today.

Starting February 9, the singer-songwriter and Facebook will roll out eight episodes of the project titled Dear John: Legendary Love Letters. Each episode will showcase love letters, true tales of romance, friendship, blind dates and long distance relationships, and explore different ways people express love.

“Love is universal, love is ever evolving, but it’s also a constant,” Legend said. “To celebrate this Valentine’s day, we reached out, asked for stories of love and family and friendship, and we got letters from all around the globe. Telling tales full of heart, and hope and inspiration and hilarity, and we wanted to spread all that love to you. Thank you for your stories, thank you for sharing with us, I’m going to read a few to the world.”

Dear John: Legendary Love Letters will premiere on Legend’s Facebook page on Sunday, February 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. ET. A new episode will drop daily through February 14.

[Watch the trailer below]