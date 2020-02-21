John Legend To Campaign For Elizabeth Warren In South Carolina

Musician John Legend will go out on the campaign trail for Elizabeth Warren next week in advance of the South Carolina primary.

Legend will appear with Warren at two rallies on Wednesday, including events in Orangeburg and Charleston.

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, announced their endorsement of Warren in October. She also has drawn support from other celebrities including Ashley Judd, Jonathan Van Ness, Scarlett Johansson, Rosie O’Donnell, Roxane Gay, Martin Sheen, Megan Rapinoe and Melissa Etheridge.

Legend endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and performed for her at campaign events. According to CNN, he is expected to perform for Warren at her events next week.

Other campaigns are drawing on celebrity support for campaign events in advance of the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. Michael J. Fox will speak at a Las Vegas rally for Pete Buttigieg on Friday.

Bernie Sanders’ campaign has tapped such figures as Michael Moore and Susan Sarandon for events in New Hampshire and Iowa. Actor Tim Robbins will campaign for Sanders this weekend in the state of Washington, which has a primary on March 10, the week after Super Tuesday.