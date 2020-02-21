EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton (Loving) and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation star Sean Harris are set to star in crime-drama The Unknown Man for Lion outfit See-Saw Films and Anonymous Content.

The project is based on a real-life Australian sting operation. The story follows two men who meet on a plane and strike up a conversation that turns into friendship. For Henry Teague (Harris), worn down by a lifetime of physical labour and crime, this is a dream come true. His new friend Mark (Edgerton) becomes his saviour and ally. What Henry doesn’t know is that Mark is a seasoned undercover officer – working to convict Henry for an unsolved murder committed years prior.

Rocket Science and Cross City are launching sales at the EFM on the movie which will mark the sophomore feature from writer/director/actor Thomas M Wright (Acute Misfortune).

CAA Media Finance is the financing agent and are co-repping sales in the U.S. Producers are Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Rachel Gardner, Kerry Roberts, Kim Hodgert and Joel Edgerton. Production funding has already been secured from Screen Australia and Rocket Science. Stan will handle the film’s streaming release in Australia where there will also be a theatrical run from a partner to be decided.

Said Edgerton, “I am entirely thrilled by the screenplay that Thomas has written and his approach to bringing the story to life. As an actor, I know I will have an incredible experience working with him, and as a producer I am honoured to be partnering with a filmmaker with such a brilliant future. I also feel very privileged to continue my successful relationship with Anonymous Content and deepen ties with See-Saw Films as we all embark on this film together. It’s an incredible team behind this project that will support and harness the talent of Thomas M. Wright moving forward and I couldn’t be more excited.”

See-Saw Films’ producers Gardner, Canning and Sherman commented, “Already lauded as a director with a distinctive voice, Thomas has written a unique and exceptional script to highlight the incredible story behind how a shocking crime was ultimately solved. Joel has been an ardent supporter since the start and alongside Sean will no doubt bring a level of integrity and gravitas to the fascinating story and relationship between two very different men.”

Oz filmmaker Wright’s debut Acute Misfortune was nominated for Best Indie Film at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards. Also known for his acting work internationally, Wright starred in See-Saw’s acclaimed series Top of the Lake, 2015’s film Everest, FX’s hit show The Bridge, and WGN America’s Outsiders. He will also star in the upcoming Nation Geographic Channel epic Barkskins.

Thomas M Wright is repped by WME and Stacey Testro International. Joel Edgerton is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content in the US, Markham, Froggatt and Irwin in the UK and Shanahan Management in AUS. Sean Harris is repped by Troika in the UK and Management 360 in the US.