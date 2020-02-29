Click to Skip Ad
Joe Coulombe Dies: Founder Of ‘Trader Joe’s’ Supermarket Chain Was 89

This circa 1985 photo provided by Esme Gibson shows Joe Coulombe, the founder of the Trader Joe's market chain, at his home in Pasadena, Calif. Coulombe, the man who created Trader Joe's markets with a vision that college-educated but poorly paid young people would buy healthy foods if they could only afford them, has died. Coulombe's family says he died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at age 89. He opened the first of his quirky, nautically themed markets in Pasadena, California, in 1967. He stocked it with granola, organic foods and other items he bought directly from suppliers to hold prices down. Trader Joe's now has more than 500 stores in over 40 states. (Image by Esme via AP) AP Images

Joe Coulombe, whose instinct for what the musicians, museum curators, and journalists wanted out of a market led to a national food retail empire, has died.  He passed at age 89 Friday at his Pasadena, Calif. home after a long illness, according to his son, Joseph.

Coulombe started his retail career with a chain of 18 convenience stores called Pronto Markets, but soon understood that 7-11 posed competition he couldn’t beat.

The Stanford graduate then put his analytical skillls to work, noting the national trends for increased education and interest in international foods. He also learned those with more schooling drink more booze, according to The New York Times.

Pronto Markets adapted those concepts, and soon became Trader Joe’s

“Trader Joe’s is for over-educated and underpaid people, for all the classical musicians, museum curators, journalists,” Coloumbe told the Los Angeles Times in 2011.

The first store opened in Pasadena in 1967 and grew to more than 500 Trader Joe’s shops in 40 states.

He was able to keep costs of high-quality goods low by buying them directly from wholesalers and putting the Trader Joe’s label on his products. The most famous, his “Two Buck Chuck” bottles of wine, were directly sourced from Napa Valley.Coloumbe sold Trader Joe’s to German supermarket company Aldi in 1979, but remained CEO until 1988.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Alice, three children and six grandchildren.

 

