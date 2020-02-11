Jimmy Kimmel Recaps The Oscars, Talks ‘Parasite’s (& Trump’s) Big Wins

Jimmy Kimmel recapped the Oscars during his monologue Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which, of course, saw Parasite make history with its four wins for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director and best picture, becoming the first foreign language film to win the top honor. He joked that Hollywood now “has a new favorite Bong,” referring to Parasite‘s, writer and director Bong Joon Ho.

Kimmel also took a jab at the lack of diverse nominees. “All the acting nominees but one were Caucasian and what do you do when you have a diversity problem? Well you hit ’em with the world’s most famous white rapper,” Kimmel said of Eminem’s surprise performance of “Lose Yourself.” Kimmel also noted there were plenty of controversial moments. “I think Trump may have gained another 15 percent of the vote after those acceptance speeches last night,” he said. “Bottom line — don’t expect to see the Joker doing a ‘Got Milk?’ commercial anytime soon,” Kimmel said of Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech after winning best actor.

In talking about Parasite‘s wins, Kimmel explained that Parasite “a South Korean film that tells the story of a family who cons their way into a house they have no business living in and things go very wrong from there.” “The American version of it is called ‘the Trumps,’ It’s also known as “Hairasite.'” he added.

Poking fun at Parasite helmer Bong Joon Ho, Kimmel noted it was the first time a guy named Bong won anything other than a hacky sack contest. “Move over large glass contraption on Seth Rogen’s nightstand, Hollywood has a new favorite Bong.”

Check out Kimmel’s entire monologue above.