Jeremy Roenick “Very Disappointed And Angry” After Firing From NBC Sports Over Sexual Remarks About Colleague

Things went from bad to worse for Jeremy Roenick today, and the longtime NHL player-turned-commentator isn’t happy about it. NBC Sports, which had suspended Roenick during Christmas week over inappropriate comments about a colleague in a podcast, said that he will not be returning to his job.

Always known for being outspoken and sometimes controversial, even during his playing days, Roenick said in a video posted on social media: “I’m very disappointed and angry today. … Even though I’m leaving NBC, I will not be gone for long. I’ll be back better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey.”

The clip makes no mention of why the veteran analyst was suspended in the first place or where he plans to work.

Roenick, who played 20 seasons in the NHL with five NHL teams, including the Los Angeles Kings, before segueing to broadcasting, was a guest on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast late last year. During the interview, he made a series of remarks about hockey commentator and NBC Sports anchor Kathryn Tappen, who is good friends with his wife. On the show, he talked about being on vacation recently with his wife and Tappen, and Roenick made multiple references to Tappen’s looks and the possibility of their having a threesome.

Roenick also said on the podcast that someone asked about him being on vacation with his wife and her friend, and he said he replied, “I play it off like we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us.” He added, “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”

Roenick later praised Tappen as “one of the most professional sports personalities I know.”

He was suspended soon afterward.

Roenick had served as a studio analyst for NBC Sports Group’s NHL coverage on NHL Live and NHL Overtime, NBCSN’s pregame and postgame shows.

