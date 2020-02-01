Jennifer Lopez Asks Fans To Chime In On Super Bowl Halftime Show Playlist

Jennifer Lopez is asking fans for input on which songs she should perform Sunday in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

On the eve of the big game, the actress and “Dinero” singer took to Instragram to encourage fans to send her ideas.

She posted a picture of herself rehearsing and included the caption: “1 day! Let’s get it Miami. Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show!”

Hopefully, that’s a burner phone and not her main number.

Lopez is co-headlining the halftime show with “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Shakira, marking the first time the two superstars have performed on stage together.

On Thursday at the pre-game news conference in Miami, Lopez promised “a lot of energy,” while Shakira said they’ll pay homage to Latino culture.

“It’s a very important moment for our community, for the Latino community in this country, and I think the Super Bowl, it’s a very American event, as American as it can get,” the Colombian singer-songwriter said. “It’s going to be very nice and also a reminder of the heritage of this country. It’s one of diversity and that’s what we’ll be celebrating on Sunday.”

Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl and Yolanda Adams will sing “America the Beautiful.” There’s also expected to be some type of tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.