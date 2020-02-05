Jennifer Esposito Joins Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series ‘Inventing Anna’

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Esposito is set for a key role opposite Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky in Inventing Anna, Netflix’s upcoming 10-episode limited drama series from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.

David Frankel is directing and executive producing two episodes, including the first, of the Shondaland-produced series, inspired by Jessica Pressler’s viral New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.

Written by Rhimes, in Inventing Anna, a journalist (Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Esposito will play Talia Mallay, the famous owner of a lavish lifestyle brand who excels at the social game.

Cast also includes Katies Lowes, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd, Arian Moayed, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry and Terry Kinney.

Rhimes executive produces with Shondaland’s Betsy Beers. Pressler also serves as a producer.

Esposito can currently be seen in the Comedy Central series Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens and as Susan Raynor in The Boys, which is heading into its second season on Amazon. Known for her work in TV series The Affair, Blue Bloods and Samantha Who? and the films Crash and Summer of Sam, Esposito is repped by Carissa Stewart and CESD New York.