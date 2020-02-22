EXCLUSIVE: Rising actress Jenna Ortega, known for Netflix series You and Disney Channel’s Stuck In The Middle, has been set to lead cast in high-school drama The Fallout, which U.S. outfit Clear Horizon has launched here at the EFM.

Actress Megan Park (What If) will write and direct, with David Brown and Giulia Prenna producing for Clear Horizon, and Joannie Burstein and Rebecca Miller producing for The Burstein Company. Cara Shine will also produce. Clear Horizon is selling worldwide rights with 828 Media Capital financing. Todd Lundbohm will produce for 828.

In the feature, high schooler Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered.

Upcoming film roles for Ortega include Yes Day opposite Jennifer Garner and The Babysitter 2 opposite Bella Thorne.

Canadian Park’s debut short won the Grand Jury Prize at the Austin Film Festival and she took home an emerging directors award at Cannes last year. The Fallout will be her feature directorial debut.

Park recently adapted No Baggage for New Line/Warner Brothers with Shailene Woodley attached to star and is developing a feature film project with Fieg Co. which she will write and direct. She has also directed music videos for Billie Eilish, Blackbear and Gucci Mane.

“With The Fallout we continue to grow our company and add to the outstanding slate for Clear Horizon. We are thrilled to be working with Park’s powerful project, and bringing it to audiences in markets globally,” said David Brown of Clear Horizon.

Clear Horizon’s EFM slate includes A War Of Their Own with Bille August. Brown was an executive producer on Julianne Moore drama remake After The Wedding.

Park is repped by ICM, The Burstein Company and Play Mgmt in Canada. Ortega is repped by CAA, Gilbertson Entertainment.