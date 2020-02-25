‘Jefferies’: Darien Sills-Evans & Mike Lane Join Cast Of NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Darien Sills-Evans (Superior Donuts) and Mike Lane (American Princess) are set as series regulars opposite Jim Jefferies in his NBC comedy pilot Jefferies, from writer-producer Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

NBC

Written by Jefferies and Martin, Jefferies stars the veteran comedian as a fictionalized version of himself – a comedian with a unique and often controversial take on modern life, relationships and co-parenting with his best friend. In addition to Jefferies, they join previously announced Betsy Brandt.

Jefferies and Martin executive produce with Hayes and Milliner for Hazy Mills, along with Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray for Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Sills-Evans’ credits include the series regular role of James Jordan in CBS’ Superior Donuts. He’s repped by JC Robbins Management and Artists & Representatives.

Lane’s most recent credits include a recurring role on American Princess. He’s repped by 3 Arts, APA and Melissa Fox at HJTH.