Jason Winer To Direct Fox Dramedy Pilot ‘The Big Leap’; Adam Davidson To Helm NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’ Drama Pilot

Prolific TV director-producer Jason Winer is set to direct the Fox pilot The Big Leap, a ballet-themed hourlong comedy-drama inspired by the UK reality series Big Ballet, from The Passage writer/executive producer Liz Heldens and producer Sue Naegle. The project is a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television, where Winer is under a deal, and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Heldens, The Big Leap centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of “Swan Lake.” Heldens executive produces with Naegle, Winer and Peter Dale of UK company Rare Day, which produced the reality series.

Winer directed the pilots and is executive producer of both Perfect Harmony, which recently wrapped its first season on NBC, and comedy Single Parents, which is winding up its second season on ABC. He also executive produced ABC’s Woman Up comedy pilot, and he previously directed the pilot and executive produced the first season of ABC’s Modern Family. He is repped by ICM Partners and Mosaic.

Veteran TV helmer Adam Davidson has been tapped to direct NBC drama pilot Ordinary Joe, from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner, The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves, his 6th & Idaho banner and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joe explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life.

Friend and Lerner executive produce with 6th & Idaho’s Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, and Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment. Davidson is exec producer for the pilot. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Davidson is currently an executive producer on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He previously directed the pilot for AMC’s series Fear the Walking Dead and the opening episode for DirecTV’s Kingdom. His most recent episodic directing credits include AJ and the Queen, Bluff City Law, Tell Me A Story, Splitting Up Together, The Rookie and I’m Dying Up Here, among others. He is repped by CAA and Andrea Simon & Associates.